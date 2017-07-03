 
Murray holds top spot in latest ATP rankings

By AFP   |   03 July 2017   |   10:51 am

Britain’s Andy Murray takes part in a practice session at Wimbledon in southwest London on July 1, 2017, prior to the start of the tennis tournament on July 3. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS

Andy Murray retains his world number one spot as he heads into Wimbledon in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.

Rafael Nadal, fresh from his Roland Garros triumph, is number two while Stan Wawrinka holds on to third place ahead of Novak Djokovic, winner of the pre-Wimbledon tournament at Eastbourne.

ATP rankings as of July 3

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 9,390 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,285

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6,175

4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6,055

5. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,265

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,235

7. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,150

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,895

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,830

10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3,075

11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,070

12. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,070

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,785

14. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,695

15. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,570

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,570

17. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,360

18. Jack Sock (USA) 2,335

19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,155

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,110


