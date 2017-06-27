 
The Guardian
Murray suffers Wimbledon injury scare

By AFP   |   27 June 2017   |   11:57 am

British player Andy Murray returns a ball to Croatian tennis player Borna Coric at the ATP Madrid Open in Madrid, on May 11, 2017. World number one Andy Murray’s slump in form continued as he crashed out of in the Madrid Masters third round 6-3, 6-3 to lucky loser Borna Coric today. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Andy Murray suffered an injury scare ahead of Wimbledon as the world number one pulled out of an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club due to a sore hip on Tuesday.

Murray had scheduled two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic event following his shock first round exit against Australian world number 90 Jordan Thompson at Queen’s Club last week.

The 30-year-old Scot had been due to face Lucas Pouille, but his management announced on Tuesday that he would not take to the court because his hip was “a bit sore”.

The decision was described as a precaution, with Murray still planning to play the second match against an as-yet-unnamed opponent in west London on Friday.

But it is not the preparation Murray would have wanted as the three-time Grand Slam champion prepares to defend his title at Wimbledon, which gets underway on Monday.

Murray’s difficult season has included a host of fitness problems, including shingles, an elbow injury and two bouts of flu.


