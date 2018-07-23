 
The Guardian
Tennis  

Nadal sitting pretty atop ATP rankings

By AFP
23 July 2018   |   10:32 am

Spain’s Rafael Nadal leaves the court after losing to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the continuation of their men’s singles semi-final match on the twelfth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2018. Djokovic won the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / 

Rafael Nadal remains top of the ATP tennis world rankings with the 32-year-old 17-time Grand Slam winner enjoying a comfortable margin over his eternal rival the Swiss Roger Federer.

Serb Novak Djokovic is in 10th position, after turning round from a long slump as a swathe of American tournaments swing into view ahead of the US Open starting late August.

ATP standings at July 23:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,310 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,665

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5,395

5. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,655

6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,610

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,905

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,665 (+1)

9. John Isner (USA) 3,490 (-1)

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3,355


