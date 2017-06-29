NLO charges clubs to maintain law, order

As stakeholders and football fans at the cradle of football in Nigeria looks forward to the resumption of the league with second round games, the Chief Operating Officer of the Nationwide League One (NLO), Shola Ogunnowo has charged clubs in the league to always maintain law and order at the league venues.

Ogunnowo noted that the league has been going on smoothly all across the nation, saying he appreciated the efforts of clubs’ officials and all the stakeholders in maintaining decorum at the league venues irrespective of the results favourable or not at the end of 90 minutes.

“It has been a very fruitful first end of first round of league games in the Pipul TV Nationwide League One. There has not been any crisis of violence or disturbances whatsoever and we really want to thank the clubs’ officials and the fans for maintaining law and order. We want the clubs to continue to maintain peace at the league venues,” Ogunnowo said.

The astute football administrator added that: “We have seen a situation whereby a team like Odic FC of Lagos lost at home and the following weekend, the same team that lost at home won at away. That is football. A team is capable of winning anywhere if the team plays well and hopefully we will see more of good football in the league in the second round.”

Ogunnowo also said that the clubs have been very cooperative with the league body and it is hoped that this synergy will continue in the second round, as he also revealed that the Nationwide League is still expecting fund from the sponsors of the league and hopefully the first phase of the fund will be given very soon.

“We are also very happy that the clubs have been cooperative with the league body and hopefully NLO will access the first phase of fund soon to the league from the sponsors and this fund will definitely help the clubs in their activities this season,” he concluded.