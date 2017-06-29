Plateau United, MFM win, Enyimba bash El Kanemi 4-0

They are closely followed by MFM FC, which beat Sunshine Stars 2-1 at the Agege Stadium. Tchato Giscard opened scores for MFM in the 27th minute before NPFL top scorer, Stephen Odey made it 2-0 through a 79th minute penalty to take his goals for the season to 16.

In added time, Sunshine Stars reduced the deficit when Ajibola Otegbeye scored from the penalty spot but MFM held on for the win.With the win, MFM go up to second position on 43 points.

Enyimba of Aba defeated 10-man El Kanemi 4-0 at the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar. Bartholomew Ibenegbu gave Enyimba the lead from the penalty spot in the 47th minute, while two goals from Chinonso Okonkwo in the 47th and 60th minute and one by Stephen Chukwude (87 minute) made the day for the Aba side.

El Kanemi’s Efe Yarhere was sent off with 15 minutes remaining in the game.Enyimba are now third on the log on 41 points with El Kanemi dropping from second to fifth on 40 points.

Defending champions, Rangers beat FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu with the lone goal coming from the boots of Ifeanyi George in the 34th minute.

In other matches, ABS held Kano Pillars to a 1-1 draw in Ilorin, Katsina United beat 10-man Niger Tornadoes 1-0, Gombe defeated Abia Warriors 2-1, Remo Stars were forced to a 2-2 draw at home by Akwa United, while Wikki Tourists beat Lobi Stars 1-0.