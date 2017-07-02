Portugal beat Mexico in Confederation Cup third-place

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Portugal's players celebrate after winning the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup third place football match between Portugal and Mexico at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 2, 2017. Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP Portugal's midfielder Adrien Silva (R) celebrates with Portugal's forward Ricardo Quaresma (L) and Portugal's forward Andre Silva (C) after scoring his team's winning goal during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup third place football match between Portugal and Mexico at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 2, 2017. Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP

Adrien Silva scored an extra-time penalty as Portugal recovered from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in Sunday’s third-place play-off at the Confederations Cup in Moscow.

Luis Neto bundled into his own net to hand Mexico a 54th-minute lead, but Pepe stabbed home a stoppage-time equaliser to force an extra 30 minutes at Spartak Stadium.

Silva then struck his first international goal after a handball inside the box on 104 minutes, while both sides finished with 10 men as Nelson Semedo was dismissed for Portugal before Raul Jimenez saw red for Mexico.

World champions Germany face Copa America holders Chile later in the final in Saint Petersburg.