Querrey upsets Murray to reach Wimbledon semifinals

American, Sam Querrey sent out the defending champion and world number one, Andy Murray, 3/6; 6/4;6/7; 6/1; 6/1 and booked his place in the semifinals of the 2017 Wimbledon yesterday. It was a triumph resulting from hard serves and the frailty of the human body.

At the start, the contest seemed a routine affair, especially as Murray took his serve for a streak of seven straight points before Querrey registered 15-40 on his serve in the second game. Murray broke his opponent in the second game and consolidated to lead 3-0. The canon ball server from Texas opened his artillery and won the fourth game.

The two players held serve and Murray had the set 6-3.

The second set had Murray playing catch-up as Querrey opened serving and held with relative ease. A single break of Murray’s serve gave Querrey the set 6-4.

The third set was a boredom of few rallies as both combatants hammered winning serves. Serving at 30-all in the 11th game, Querrey registered one of his many aces to reach game point, which he won with a fast second delivery. Murray held serve to take the game into a tie-break. Querrey took his service point but after Murray held his two serves to lead 2-1, the American’s serve deserted him as he conceded two break points. Murray took his next two serves to lead 6-1.

From then on, Querrey held his next two service points and took one of Murray’s for a 6-4 tally. The defending champion took his service point to win the set 7/6.

At the beginning of the fourth set, Murray took his service to lead 1-0 and Querrey leveled without dropping a point on serve. After Murray dropped his serve at love, and Querrey extended the lead 3-1, questions arose about Murray’s condition. Then, he lost the fifth game and did not get a point on Querrey’s serve in the sixth.

Serving to save the set, Murray faced a break point at 30-40 but struggled to deuce. He got the first advantage but lost it before conceding the break and set 6-1.

When Querrey won the first game of the fifth set at love, the question about Murray’s condition had a negative answer. The defending champion was not his usual self as he lost his serve in the second game while the American held to lead 3-0. Murray fought gallantly and required a deuce before taking the fourth game.

It was clear that the match was then on Sam Querrey’s racket and he justified this by raining down aces to win the shortest game (time-wise) of the match. Serving in the sixth game, Murray faced three break points, saved one of them but could only send across a 95mph second serve that Querrey hammered for a winner for the break. It was Murray’s last time “at bat” the service line.

Serving for the set and match, Querrey delivered two aces for 30-0, then forced a forehand error to reach match point and delivered his 27th ace to finish the job, 6-1.