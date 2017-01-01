 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter
Sport  |  Football  

Super-agent Mendes in Portuguese tax probe

By AFP   |   12 July 2017   |   2:22 pm

Footballing super-agent Jorge Mendes (R) arrives at the Court in Pozuelo de Alarcon on June 27, 2017 to be questioned by Spanish judge as part of a probe into Colombian striker Radamel Falcao’s alleged tax evasion. / AFP PHOTO / CURTO DE LA TORRE

Portuguese tax inspectors were examining the accounts of football super-agent Jorge Mendes on Wednesday, his company said, two weeks after he was charged in Spain with tax fraud.

The 51-year-old Mendes represents Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, Radamel Falcao and a host of other top earning stars, many of whom are being investigated in Spain over allegations they hid earnings from image rights in off-shore accounts.

“An inspection procedure is currently underway and it is being carried out in normal conditions,” a spokesman for Mendes’s firm Gestifute told AFP on Wednesday, adding the company had already been subject to a series of similar inspections that had passed off without incident.

The investigation in Portugal concerns the past three years and is focusing on whether Mendes had created shell companies for his clients, a charge which he recently denied in a Spanish court investigating alleged tax evasion by Monaco striker Radamel Falcao.

Spanish prosecutors have accused Mendes’s most celebrated client Ronaldo of $16.76 million (14.6 million euros) tax fraud and he is due to testify in court on July 31.

Portuguese defender Fabio Coentrao, accused of evading nearly 1.3 million euros, made a settlement with the Spanish taxman last week


In this article:
Cristiano RonaldoJorge MendesJose MourinhoRadamel Falcao


You may also like

Venus stands in way of Konta's history bid
49 mins ago  Tennis
Mayweather to quit for good after McGregor bout
2 hours ago  Sport
City look to reach out to overseas fans on summer tour
3 hours ago  Sport
James Rodriguez to rekindle career under Ancelotti at Bayern
3 hours ago  Sport
Expletives, excitement as Mayweather, McGregor face-off
3 hours ago  Sport
Pacquiao 'not surprised' by WBO review
4 hours ago  Sport