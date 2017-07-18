Visa issues stop Omeruo from Chelsea’s Asia tour
Chelsea will not include Nigerian international, Kenneth Omeruo in their preseason tour of Asia due to a problem with his visa, reports africanfootball.com.The Super Eagles defender has reportedly impressed in training for the Blues and even captained a Chelsea XI in a 1-1 draw with Crawley Town this past weekend.
“Chelsea coach [Antonio] Conte had considered him for the pre-season tour of China and Singapore, but he can’t get the visas within a week, so he’s not traveling with the team,” a Chelsea insider told Allnigeriasoccer.com.
“There’s a possibility that he will be loaned out again by Chelsea, talks are in progress.”The 23-year-old, who joined Chelsea in 2012, has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.
He has had loan spells at ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor in the last five years.
