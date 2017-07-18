 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter
Sport  |  Football  

Visa issues stop Omeruo from Chelsea’s Asia tour

By Editor   |   18 July 2017   |   2:10 am

Kenneth Omeruo


Chelsea will not include Nigerian international, Kenneth Omeruo in their preseason tour of Asia due to a problem with his visa, reports africanfootball.com.The Super Eagles defender has reportedly impressed in training for the Blues and even captained a Chelsea XI in a 1-1 draw with Crawley Town this past weekend.

“Chelsea coach [Antonio] Conte had considered him for the pre-season tour of China and Singapore, but he can’t get the visas within a week, so he’s not traveling with the team,” a Chelsea insider told Allnigeriasoccer.com.

“There’s a possibility that he will be loaned out again by Chelsea, talks are in progress.”The 23-year-old, who joined Chelsea in 2012, has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.

He has had loan spells at ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor in the last five years.


In this article:
Chelsea NewsKenneth Omeruo


You may also like

Conte eyes Morata to cure Lukaku hangover
11 Jul  Sport
Tiemoue Bakayoko : Chelsea agree £39m deal for Monaco star
13 Jul  Sport
Watford sign Chalobah from Chelsea
4 days ago  Sport
Terry named Aston Villa captain
3 days ago  Sport
Chelsea complete deal for midfielder Bakayoko
3 days ago  Sport
Chelsea worried as Conte delays new deal
1 day ago  Sport