We can’t reach Carl Ikeme, says NFF

• Dalung Rallies Support For Eagles’ Goalie, Bekom

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it was yet to establish contact with Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, who was diagnosed with acute leukemia on Thursday.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, who is still in shock since the news broke out, told The Guardian yesterday that his effort to establish contact with Ikeme had not yielded positive results. “I called his telephone number several times, but I was unable to speak with him. I have left a message for him.”

The Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C player has always shown ability, agility and high level of confidence between the sticks for Nigeria, since taking up the number one goalie’s responsibilities following the sudden retirement of three –time World Cup star, Vincent Enyeama, from international football in October 2015.

He was in goal for the Super Eagles over two legs of the 2018 FIFA World Cup preliminary round against Swaziland, as well as the 2-1 defeat of Zambia in Ndola at the beginning of the group phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup race. He was also in action against Tanzania and Egypt in 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, and in friendly games against Mali and Luxembourg in Europe last year summer.

Sanusi said that what Ikeme needs from Nigerians, particularly the media, at this point in time are comments that would give him hope of over coming the sickness within a short time.

“Our thoughts are with Carl at this difficult period. The NFF and the football fraternity in Nigeria are taken aback by this sad development, knowing how strong Carl has been in goal for Nigeria since he made his debut in 2015.

“ I want to appeal to the media to be very careful with the kind of comments they make concerning Ikeme’s health. What he needs now are comments that will help him overcome the shock,” Sanusi stated.

Meanwhile, sports minister, Solomon Dalung has expressed sadness at the medical report about Ikeme.

“When I heard about it on Thursday, I was thrown off balance. Few days ago, we were celebrating his return from the injury that ruled him out of the game against South Africa in Uyo.

“Sadly, we have been greeted with disturbing news that this young man is down with another horrible disease.”

The Minister appealed to Nigerians and sports lovers across the globe to come together to give Ikeme the needed psychological support in his dark moment.

“Right now, I can’t imagine what will be going on in his head. He needs us as a people to stand in that gap and provide the psychological shoulder he needs to lean on. This is the time to show the whole world that Nigeria values her own. “

According to Dalung, apart from the medical intervention as already being put in place by his club, Ikeme will also need to stay strong and determined on his road to a steady recovery.

In the same vein, the Minister has also appealed to the Cross River state Government and Nigerians to extend a hand of fellowship to the family of the National Vice President South-South of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria Eddie Bekom, whose family was involved in a gas explosion on Wednesday.