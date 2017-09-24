Badejo, others celebrate Rev. Isaac Adeyemi at 60

Ministering on the theme: “Diamonds Are Indestructible,” the guest speaker, Rev. Akin Akeju, who took his text from Psalm 92:12-15, described the celebrant as a cedar of Lebanon and a diamond.

Diamonds, the cleric said: “Are very expensive, precious and indestructible. God has made him to be like that from the cradle. No wonder when such men of God grow old, they become better and stronger.

“Rev. Isaac Adeyemi is a change agent. I have known him for a long time and he is my soulmate, mentor, adviser and a man that tells the truth. He was the one who pushed me to go to Bible College, even though I didn’t want to go. But today, I thank God for what He has used him to do in my life. God produced few of his kind and they are very special. At 60, he has become God’s cedar, a tree with many functions and diamond. We celebrate you today because diamonds are forever and wish you more fruitful years ahead.”

Rev. Badejo, said: “I have had opportunity to be Rev. Adeyemi’s teacher at the Life Bible College. I have had opportunity to relate to him as someone, who was appointed as a member in our 50th Golden Year Committee anniversary of the Foursquare Gospel Church. I’ve also had the privilege of going to his house to name his child and I’ve seen him as someone really dedicated and committed to things of God. I’m so glad he is celebrating today and I thank God I’m part of it. I believe the Lord’s goodness will never cease in his life and family. Greater manifestation of God’s glory will be his portion and it will be well with him.”

Rev. Ben Taiwo, a District Overseer at Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria, who described himself; Rev. Adeyemi and Rev. Akeju as three musketeers in Foursquare, said: “I want to appreciate God for his life and age. He was my senior in the Bible College, where we met and became very close. He is a very humble man; full of vision and one of the things I really appreciate God for his life is his vision to impact lives.

“He is not only a man with a vision, but also with a mission. His vision is beyond what man could do. He always depends on God and He has always been faithful. He is a mentor and personally, I have learnt a lot from him in the ministry. I’ve also learnt humility from him, and he is a man exposed in the secular world before coming into the ministry. He is focused, respectful and he has the word and I know that God is taking him to greater heights. We will continue to be together by God’s grace.”

Pastor Bayo Adio of Embrace International Assembly, Ikorodu, said of the celebrant: “I got in contact with Rev. Isaac Adeyemi in 2004. He is more than a pastor to me. He is a friend and that has endeared me to him ever since. He has greatly affected my life, as he is always there. At 60, I know he still has a lot that God has committed into his hands. Life begins at 60 for Rev. Isaac Adeyemi.”

Having been with her husband all these years, what is Mrs. Foluke Adeyemi’s view? She said: “Daddy is a wonderful man. I might not have seen Jesus physically, except in my dream, but I have seen Him in my husband. He is love personified. My husband doesn’t have ulterior motives; his heart is like a baby’s. Even when he makes a mistake, he is sincere about it. He is open, with no hidden agenda.”

The celebrant, who was full of gratitude to God, told The Guardian: “All that I have to say is that I appreciate God for Who He is. He is great, gracious and marvellous, He is an excellent God. He is awesome and I am a product of His grace, favour and faithfulness. So, what else can I say but thank Him. To God be the glory for bringing me to where I am today. I didn’t deserve all of it.”