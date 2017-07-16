Abraham had charged his servant, Eliezer to go to his root and choose a wife for his son Isaac. He put his servant under an oath and the task from the onset was not to be an easy one. Impliedly, his servant must perform according to the rules of the oath.

Therefore, as he set out on his journey to search for a wife for his master’s son, he asked God for guidance in this very important task. Obviously, he had learned much about faith and about God from his master. What are your family members, friends and associates learning about God from watching you? Be like Abraham setting an example of dependent faith. And be like Eliezer asking God for guidance before any venture.

So, Eliezer arrived at the root of Abraham, after having prayed. Rebekah, a woman who had physical beauty, met him. Yet, the servant Eliezer was looking for a sign of inner beauty. Appearance is important to us and we spend time and money improving it. But how much effort do we put into developing our inner beauty? Thank God Eliezer was simply asking God to show him a woman with attitude of service — someone who would go beyond the expected. An offer to water his camels could indicate that kind of attitude. Here, Rebekah fitted properly. Please hear her: “… I will draw water for your camels also, until they have finished drinking,” (Gen. 24:19).

One is quite amazed really. The pots used for carrying water were large and to satisfy a thirsty camel – up to 25 gallons for camel after a week’s travel was required. This, Rebekah dutifully undertook and Eliezer was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that she was fit for the master’s use. Yes, she passed the test in flying colours.

Long ago, the apostle Paul had written to Timothy: “Now in a great house there are not only vessels of gold and silver, but also of wood and clay, some for honourable use, some for dishonourable. Therefore, if anyone cleanses himself from what is dishonourable, he will be a vessel for honourable use, set apart as holy, useful to the master of the house, ready for every good work,” (2 Tim. 2:20-21). Today, God is looking for men and women who will fit into His plan that he may use them. The question is: are we ready or prepared for the master’s use? Therefore, we pray that the Holy Spirit will sanctify, keep us clean and energise us at every opportunity to be available for God’s use. Yes, Rebekah offered herself, and you too can, even now!

Ven. Ernest Onuoha

Rector, Ibru International Ecumenical Centre,

Agbarha-Otor, Delta State.

www.ibrucentre.org