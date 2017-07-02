Thou shall not kill – Part 1

It saddens my heart that our generation today does not know how bitter and painful it is to kill one another. If I may ask, is there any politician, especially in Nigeria, that can declare himself or herself innocent of bloodshed before coming into power? Is there anyone, who can boldly and confidently say, “If I have killed anyone, may I be stricken with cancer?” Though it’s not biblical to swear, but there’s always a curse and punishment awaiting everyone that kills a fellow human. Today, some people go as far as boasting publicly of taking another man’s life. This is rather unfortunate and a clear pointer that our beloved country Nigeria and the world as a whole needs prayer.

Killing a fellow human being all in a bid to attain a position of power and authority as a President, Senator, Member of House of Representative, Governor or Commissioner is evil and unbiblical. If we complain of killing and bloodshed in the country, we must think about those people who taught these killers how to kill in the first place. Many of today’s killers and kidnappers were first used as instruments of violence, chaos and killing by the so-called politicians. And if we want this evil act to stop in this country, then, the leaders must live by example.

Oh my God! Why killing? Why the bloodshed? Let us examine what the Bible says about the curses, punishments and consequences of killers. In the book of Genesis, the first human killer, Cain was mentioned. (Genesis 4:11-14) “And now art thou cursed from the earth, which hath opened her mouth to receive thy brother’s blood from thy hand. When thou tillest the ground, it shall not henceforth yield unto thee her strength; a fugitive and a vagabond shall thou be in the earth. And Cain said unto the Lord, My punishment is greater than I can bear. Behold, thou hast driven me out this day from thy face shall I be hid; and I shall be a fugitive and a vagabond in the earth; and it shall come to pass, that every one that findeth me shall slay me.”

We see here that Cain, for his evil act was labelled a vagabond. Likewise, today, we have vagabond politicians, who derive joy in killing fellow men. In turn, these vagabond politicians have appointed unto themselves vagabond fathers-in-the-lord as their gods. Who is a Vagabond? A vagabond is someone, who has no home or job and who travels from place to place. And what is a Home? It is where you come from or belong. If indeed we belong to God, we have no justification to recklessly kill a fellow man the way we do today in Nigeria. What a wicked nation!

Apostle Paul Taiwo Adenuga

203, Idimu Egbeda Road, Faith Bus Stop, Idimu, Lagos. 08033316926