Google to make artificial intelligence more people-friendly

Even when AI systems work effectively, they risk embedding views of the world that put some groups of people at a disadvantage, or they can sideline humans altogether rather than encouraging new forms of computer interaction that give people a role.

The aim should be to create “people-centric AI systems” and “democratise” the technology by making it more understandable to engineers and subjects alike, Viégas and fellow Google research scientist, Martin Wattenberg, wrote in a blog post announcing the research initiative on Monday.



The Google call follows a concerted attempt by Microsoft last year to put a more humanistic approach at the centre of its own AI development. Chief Executive Satya Nadella, compared the urgency to Microsoft’s overhaul of its development processes 15 years ago after the first wave of computer viruses exposed the need for more robust software.



Google’s drive is led by two senior research scientists from Google Brain, the name given to the first research project at the company to use deep learning — the most advanced form of the machine learning technology that is behind the current advances in AI.



Most AI research so far has been narrowly focused on “technical performance”, the two wrote. They called instead for a new development process that starts with end users in mind — a technique known as design thinking, a popular approach to product development that spread had to many industries.

“How can we make sure this technology benefits and empowers everyone?” the authors asked.Their call echoes a growing concern that the difficulty of explaining how AI systems work could lead to a lack of trust in their results, holding back their use. In one attempt to overcome this problem, the U.S. defence department’s research arm has backed studies into how to make the “thinking” of AI systems more intelligible to humans.

