 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter
Technology  |  Technology  

YTF’s HackForGood brings together developers, designers

By Editor   |   11 July 2017   |   3:37 pm

The Youth for Technology Foundation (YTF) is hosting a three-day hackathon event, HackforGood, as a design and prototype challenge for 25 participants to develop functional prototypes that address the real-world needs of their communities.

Taking place July 13-15 at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, the hackathon will not only provide participants with the opportunity to win exciting prizes but also gain access to the latest 3D printing hardware, software, IoT development platforms, tools and industry experts.

The hackathon will offer a diverse group of developers, makers and designers the opportunity to create next generation hardware solutions and connected devices.

Hackathon participants will be part of an amazing group of professionals focused on solving problems in the areas of payments, education, health, agriculture and security. HackforGood will focus on providing university age students, recent graduates and early-stage entrepreneurs with the opportunity to develop the world’s next best innovation, transforming the continent from “Aid to Africa” to “Made in Africa.”

 


In this article:
HackForGoodYouth for Technology Foundation


You may also like

Etisalat Nigeria gets deadline to stop use of brand name
11 hours ago  Telecoms
Are robots taking over the world’s finance jobs?
11 hours ago  Technology
digitXplus Nigeria conducts Facebook Academy
1 day ago  Technology
Tesla rolls out its first Model 3, and it’s Elon’s
1 day ago  Technology
Porsche and Audi SUV recall may spread to more car manufacturers
2 days ago  Technology
Glo subscribers to enjoy more talk time and data usage
2 days ago  Telecoms