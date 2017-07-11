YTF’s HackForGood brings together developers, designers

The Youth for Technology Foundation (YTF) is hosting a three-day hackathon event, HackforGood, as a design and prototype challenge for 25 participants to develop functional prototypes that address the real-world needs of their communities.

Taking place July 13-15 at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, the hackathon will not only provide participants with the opportunity to win exciting prizes but also gain access to the latest 3D printing hardware, software, IoT development platforms, tools and industry experts.

The hackathon will offer a diverse group of developers, makers and designers the opportunity to create next generation hardware solutions and connected devices.

Hackathon participants will be part of an amazing group of professionals focused on solving problems in the areas of payments, education, health, agriculture and security. HackforGood will focus on providing university age students, recent graduates and early-stage entrepreneurs with the opportunity to develop the world’s next best innovation, transforming the continent from “Aid to Africa” to “Made in Africa.”