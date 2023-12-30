1 day ago
Nigeria Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has unveiled his 25-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) posted the squad on X on Friday, 29 December 2023. Peseiro’s squad has three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and eight forwards. Stanley Nwabali who is based…
NewJeans, the rookie sensation that took the K-Pop world by storm in 2023, has cemented their place at the top with Billboard crowning their debut single "Super Shy" the year's best K-Pop song. In the highly anticipated "The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2023" list, released by Billboard on December 29, 2023, "Super Shy" claimed…
K-Pop supergroup BLACKPINK sent shockwaves through the industry today as YG Entertainment confirmed a split decision regarding their contract renewal. While the news breaks hearts of solo stans, it simultaneously strengthens the future of BLACKPINK as a group. According to YG's official statement, all four members—Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa—have renewed their contracts for group…
A Russian missile passed through Polish airspace Friday, entering from and then back into Ukraine, the Polish army said, as Russia pummelled Ukraine with one of the biggest air attacks of the war.
In a bid to strengthen national security and combat emerging security challenges, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle has charged newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army (NA) to show exemplary leadership and intensify efforts in the fight against insecurity, especially in the North West and other troubled parts of the…
Kano State governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has unveiled the construction of two critical capital projects Tal'udu Interchange (Clover Leaf Flyover) and Dan Agundi Interchange (Flyover and Underpass) at the cost of N27 billion. The unveiling of the projects, being funded under State and Local government joint account, came under public criticism, especially from the opposition…
No fewer than seven children from Bauchi State were reunited with their parents by Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf. This was contained in a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson to the governor. The governor, moved to tears of joy by the commendable efforts of the Kano State Police Command under the…
The Kano State governor, Kabir Yusuf, has signed into law, a total of N437 billion for the 2024 budget. The appropriation bill was signed after being passed by the state House of Assembly recently. Tagged “Budget of Restoration and Transformation", comprises 64 per cent capital expenditure and 36 per cent recurrent. At a low-key ceremony…
Frontline governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has said he is the most competent, credible and qualified contender poised to lead Edo State and place the state on the path of accelerated development and growth. Ighodalo said this when he visited PDP leaders…
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), on Friday, expressed sadness over the death of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na'abba, and described his death as a great loss to Nigeria. While commiserating with the deceased family and the people of Kano, the forum called for the sustenance of the good work initiated…
In an effort to alleviate the challenges faced by widows, the aged, and less privileged individuals, especially during the Yuletide, the Sam Anisulowo Foundation (SAF) has carried out its philanthropic initiative aimed at making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable members of the Ado Ekiti community, with the donation of essential food items…
The Nasarawa State Police Command on Friday confirmed the rescue of a lecturer with the state university in Keffi, Isaac Igbawua, from his kidnappers. The Nasarawa Police in a statement signed by the spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, also said it has arrested a notorious criminal identified as Daniel Favour Chukwuebuka. According to Nansel, unidentified armed…
Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have arrested sixteen( 16) suspected internet fraudsters at fifth Chucker Polo Club, Marabban Jos, Kaduna, Kaduna state. EFCC in a statement said they were arrested on Thursday, December 27, 2023 following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences. The…
Hundreds of Serbian protesters, mostly students, gathered Friday in central Belgrade and blocked a key intersection in the capital to protest alleged electoral fraud.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied reports making the rounds that it has launched a new Super Eagles NIKE jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In the past few days, there have been reports in different social media outlets that the NFF has unveiled the Eagles’ jerseys for next year’s tournament.…
Former Nigerian international Tijani Babangida has sounded a note of caution to the Super Eagles and the coaching crew over any thought that lightweight teams will be pushovers at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire. Nigeria has been dubbed as one of the favourites to win the tournament kicking off on…
Victor Boniface has been ranked as the fifth-best signing of the 2023 summer transfer window in a compilation done by the renowned football website, www.goal.com. According to Goal, "Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen are terrific fun going forward and spearheading their considerable attacking threat is Nigerian star Victor Boniface. "The 22-year-old is already looking like a…
Former Nigeria’s captains, Christian Chukwu and Sylvanus Okpala, believe Coach Jose Peseiro’s decision to take the Super Eagles to Abu Dhabi, UAE, ahead of the forthcoming African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire will show how competent the Portuguese gaffer is.
League leaders, Remo Stars of Ikenne, yesterday, lost 1-3to Heartland of Owerri but the defeat was not enough to knock them off the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) ladder as they remain on 29 points, the same with their closest rivals, Lobi Stars, who beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in Lafia.
Ideal Trybez defeated Hope Alive 41-39 to win the inaugural Lekki Christmas Basketball Championship, which ended at the weekend in Ajah, Lagos.
The excitement that greeted the awards of best African footballers to Nigeria on four fronts was appropriately directed. For one reason, it has been 24 years since Kanu Nwankwo got the best footballer award, despite an impressive array of Nigerian soccer...
By this Sunday (December 31), the story will come to an end- the story of 2023; and thus, we will arrive (by Monday, January 1) at the beginning of another story- the story of 2024.
The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has opened its portal for suitably qualified candidates to be recruited to fill existing vacancies in different positions. FFS in a newspaper advertorial said applications must be submitted online within six (6) weeks as from Wednesday, 27 December, 2023. The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) added…
Thousands of residents of Rivers State yesterday staged the ‘mother of all protests’ in rejection of the eight-point peace resolution signed by the state Governor, Siminilayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike...
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said Nigerians applying to change their date of birth on the National Identification Number (NIN) database would henceforth be required to provide an electronic civil registration and vital statistics system...
Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro, will trim his 41-man provisional squad to a manageable 25 players for the African Cup of Nations, a source close to the coach has said.
As capital flight, triggered by legacy issues of foreign exchange (FX) liquidity and other macroeconomic challenges continue to take toll on foreign transactions, total domestic transactions on the bourse in 2023 hit N2.9 trillion...
If 2022 was bad in numbers, 2023 turned out worse, shattering all economic projections in aviation. And for all the beautiful business plans airlines brought onboard, no operator could have seen the headwinds ahead.
Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, more countries have shifted from decades-long petrodollar, as over a fifth of global oil trade in 2023 were completed in currencies different from the U.S. dollar.
Unity is the opposite of being divided. The Cambridge Dictionary defines unity as a state of being joined together or in agreement.
When I accepted the invitation to guest-speak at the Summit, this Summit, of the Edo Zone of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM) I must admit straightaway that I did not really know what to say
After a very long time, one arm of our electric power authority had the courtesy to alert us that it would shut down for three days and we would not have power supply for that period. The last time there was a semblance of this, at least within memory for me, was 1975—I stand to…
Embattled Nigerian musician Naira Marley has dropped two singles amidst the many controversies surrounding him. The songs are titled “Wahala” and “OMO, on my own” respectively. Naira Marley released the two singles on the 29th of this month, making it the first for the better part of the year, since the death of his former…
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe called Judah” has become the highest grossing film of the year 2023 after crossing over #613M just 14 days after its release. The film was released on the 15 of December 2023 across different countries of the world, the film became the first to gross over #133M in its…
Filmmaker and Media Broadcaster, Norman Busigu is set to take latest Docu-Film on Nigeria’s Bright Future to the United State of America (USA), expanding his global reach by tapping into the buzzing international market, particularly, of American media platforms, creative hubs and academic institutions to amplify his work from Africa and to help spark bigger…
Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa, has her eyes on the Guinness World Record after singing for five days. The TV producer, posted the notification on her instagram handle on December 24, of which the Ghanaian vice president visited her. Afua appreciated the gesture as well as her fans. "God bless you for your support sir"…
As part of its ongoing efforts to restructure its Cloud and Network Services (CNS) division, Nokia has agreed to the sale of its device management and service management platform businesses to Lumine Group in a deal valued at €185 million.
Founded to connect young people in underserved and under-resourced communities globally with economic opportunities through digital skilling, digital jobs and entrepreneurship, Tech4Dev, a non-profit social enterprise has launched Taltrix...
The American Business Council (ABC) has unveiled its cybersecurity hub, which aims to foster awareness and equip Nigerians and others with skills to combat the growing threat of cyberattacks.
Hyperspace Technologies Limited has secured its second patent and trademark for cipherCHIP tap2verify, a blockchain-integrated contactless product authentication and verification system.
In about seven years, Nigerians without digital skills may become stranded as research has revealed that 45 per cent of jobs would require one form of digital skills or the other.
The immediate past Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, has been presented with an award by the Secure Identity Alliance..