JCI unveils service-driven agenda

Oluwatosin Lemo has assumed office as the 2026 President of JCI Continental Lagos, pledging to champion a leadership philosophy anchored on service, collaboration, and institutional excellence under the theme “Beacon: Rise to Lead.”

At his inauguration, attended by past presidents, national officers, board members, and other dignitaries, Lemo described the presidential chain of office as representing “a weight of history, a thread of continuity, and a promise of dedication”.

He commended the organisation’s patrons, charter president, and league of past presidents for their sustained contributions to the chapter’s development.

Central to Lemo’s address was the Beacon vision, which he illustrated through the metaphor of a lighthouse keeper.

He emphasised that leadership requires unwavering commitment, particularly during difficult periods.

“The lighthouse did not shine on its own; there was a keeper who lit the fire every night, regardless of the storm,” Lemo said. “Beacon is a call to rise, to take responsibility, to commit, and to serve—knowing that lives depend on both our actions and our inaction,” he said.

Detailing his administration’s priorities, the new president said his vision would drive leadership development through year-long training programmes, shared responsibilities, masterclasses, and recognition schemes.

He also announced plans to establish a directorate for excellence, innovation, and efficiency to enhance organisational effectiveness and member development.

Lemo identified service as a cornerstone of the organisation’s operations, stating that his administration would pursue impactful, service-driven projects whilst fostering an inclusive culture where members, patrons, and partners feel valued.

Managing Partner of Recruten, Michael Alasa, who delivered the keynote address titled ‘The Power of Collaboration: Building Networks for Growth’, urged young professionals to embrace collaborative approaches over isolated working methods.

Alasa challenged attendees to overcome ego, insecurity, and fear, which he described as significant barriers to meaningful partnerships.

He argued that addressing contemporary challenges requires diverse perspectives and that innovation flourishes through intergenerational and cross-professional collaboration.

Alasa noted that genuine influence stems from trust and credibility rather than mere connections, identifying pride, superficial networks, poor follow-through, and imbalanced expectations as common impediments to effective collaboration.

Under Lemo’s stewardship, JCI Continental Lagos seeks to establish new standards in leadership development, service delivery, and operational efficiency whilst building a culture rooted in collaboration, innovation, and collective impact.