Lawyer wins ‘Emerging Global Leader Award’

An investment funds lawyer, Femi Gbede, has been honoured with the ‘Emerging Global Leader Award’ for his contributions to corporate and legal leadership.

The co-founding partner of the international law firm, GAB Sterling, received the award during the Global Entrepreneurship Awards in Accra, Ghana.

The Global Entrepreneurs Award honours exceptional entrepreneurs and leaders for their outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship, leadership, economic development, and global impact.

According to the organisers, the award opens doors to global endorsement, collaboration, and strategic opportunities, making it an essential highlight of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF).

The International Relations Officer of the Global Entrepreneurs Award, Emmanuella Daniel, while congratulating Gbede on his nomination for the award and invitation to the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF), said that the festival celebrates and recognises outstanding entrepreneurs and leaders from around the world.

Reacting to the award, the investment lawyer said the honour reflected his years of deliberate work across law, business, and cross-border advisory, much of which happened away from public attention.

Gbede described an emerging global leader as one who understands global systems while staying anchored in local realities, emphasising that leadership grows when local progress reflects global standards adapted with care and respect.

He explained that lawyers occupy a distinct global leadership position because legal work shapes the systems others rely on. He added that across borders, lawyers act as connectors between legal regimes, cultures, and expectations.

Gbede revealed that in five years, his focus will centre on building institutions and platforms rather than handling matters one by one, adding that growth remains grounded in accessibility, discipline, and results-driven leadership.