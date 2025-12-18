NiTA awards Ibosiola as most enterprising IT analyst

Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) 2025, has honoured Adebimpe Ibosiola as the “Most Enterprising IT Business Analyst of the Year.” The recognition celebrates her contributions to the IT industry, innovative problem-solving skills, and exceptional professionalism within Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy.

Ibosiola has consistently demonstrated depth, insight, and a strong command of business analysis methodologies, her award win affirms her commitment to leveraging technology to drive business transformation, improve operational efficiency, and enable data-driven decision-making across organisations.

“This award is a truly humbling honour,” It reflects years of dedication, collaboration, and a passion for using technology to solve real-world business challenges. I am grateful to NIGERIA Technology Awards (NiTA) for this recognition and to everyone who has supported my professional journey.”

Every year, NiTA undergoes a comprehensive, transparent, and merit-driven evaluation process. The 2025 edition maintained its high standards through: nomination verification across multiple credible sources, independent assessment by a multi-disciplinary panel of technology experts, performance benchmarking based on innovation, leadership, impact, and professional achievements, digital footprint review, portfolio scrutiny, and organisational impact analysis, final scoring sessions to ensure fairness, integrity, and excellence.

Ibosiola emerged as the winner after excelling across all judging metrics solidifying her place as one of the most outstanding IT professionals of the year.

Event Director and Advisory Board Member, NiTA, Felix Nnuji, lauded her achievements, stating:

“Ibosiola has demonstrated exceptional excellence, innovation, and professionalism in her field. Her ability to merge analytical insight with business intelligence truly sets her apart. We are proud to honor her as the ‘Most Enterprising IT Business Analyst of the Year.’ Her dedication is a shining example of the kind of talent driving Nigeria’s technology industry forward.”