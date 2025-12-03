PEA congratulates Ezinne Agwu over 15th post-call anniversary

The PEA Group of Companies has congratulated Dr. Ezinne Agwu on the momentous celebration of her 15th post-call anniversary and six years of distinguished post-doctoral experience.

The group in a statement said: “For fifteen years, Agwu has exemplified excellence as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, demonstrating uncommon resilience, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice, advocacy, and societal transformation.”

The group stated that her six years of post-doctoral accomplishment further underscore her tireless pursuit of academic depth, legal innovation, and impactful leadership across multiple sectors.

“Her visionary guidance continues to shape our institutions – driving growth, inspiring excellence, and empowering communities through ground breaking legal, cinematic, humanitarian, and developmental initiatives.

“We celebrate a woman of grace, brilliance, and purpose. We are proud of your journey, your impact, and the legacy you continue to build,” the group stated.