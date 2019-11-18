 
APC’s Yahaya Bello elected Kogi governor for second term

By Abisola Olasupo, Dennis Erezi and Timileyin Omilana
18 November 2019   |   10:55 am

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yahaya Bello has been re-elected for a second term.

INEC electoral officer for Kogi State made the announcement after the collation of votes from the 21 local governments in the state on Sunday.

APC’s Bello won 12 local governments to beat his major challenger Musa Wada of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who won 9 local governments.

In total, Bello polled 406,222 votes. Wada polled 189,704. The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Natasha Akpoti polled 9482 votes to come third.


