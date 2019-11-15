Bayelsa: Appeal court bars INEC from excluding APC, Lyon from poll

The Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to exclude the candidate of All Progressive Candidate (APC), David Lyon, from the list of contestants of the Bayelsa State Governorship elections holding on Saturday.

The order was given after an ex parte motion filed by Counsel for the APC governorship candidate, Micheal Numa.

The three-man appeal court panel led by Justice A.O Lokulo-Sodipi, granted the order of injunction restraining INEC from disqualifying the Bayelsa APC governorship candidate.

Justice Lokulo- Sodipi also restrained INEC from executing the orders of the Federal High court to remove the name and logo of APC and its governorship candidate.

Details later.

