Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Nigeria now 42

Nigeria’s centre for disease control on Tuesday confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number to 42.

The two cases were located in Lagos and Ogun states.

“One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case,” NCDC said.

Covid-19 has infected over 361, 510 persons worldwide, killing, at least, 16, 146 according to an AFP tally on Monday evening.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, now has more fatalities than China with 6,077, as well as having 63,927 declared infections with 7,432 recoveries.

Nigerian Government Monday advised residents of Abuja and Lagos, the two cities which are hardest hit by coronavirus, to stay at home “until further advice is given.”

Lagos state which has the highest number of cases so far has taken steps in the last few days to break the circle of transmission.

Such measures included shutting down all schools in the state and limiting the number of people at social and religious gathering to a maximum of 50.

The state is also drifting towards total lockdown as cases keep increasing.

However, all international airports in the country have stopped welcoming international flights and suspended its visa-on-arrival programme.

Land borders have also been closed to human traffic for four weeks as one of the persons, who tested positive for the virus, entered the country through one of its land borders.

