Military jet crashes in Niger State

A Nigerian Air Force jet reportedly crashed near Karabonde in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Lapai TV, a local digital television network, reported that the incident occurred on Saturday evening. Eyewitnesses said the two pilots successfully ejected before the aircraft went down and caught fire around 4:10 PM.

“The jet landed close to town, and fortunately, the pilots ejected safely,” one eyewitness noted.

As of this report, the military had not released any official statement regarding the crash.

