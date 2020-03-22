 
Breaking News: Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lagos
Nigeria  

Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lagos

By Timileyin Omilana
22 March 2020   |   6:37 am

Three new cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Lagos on Sunday morning, World Health Organisation and Nigeria’s centre for disease control said.

Three persons who tested positive had a history of travelling to high-risk countries in the last seven days.

With the new confirmations, Lagos has now recorded 21 cases of the virus out of the 26 confirmed in Nigeria. But two persons on that list have been discharged after attaining full recovery.

Nigeria’s capital city Abuja has three cases, Ogun and Ekiti states have two and one respectively. Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde also announced that a case has been recorded in the state.


In this article:
CoronavirusCoronavirus in NigeriaLagos State
