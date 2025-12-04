Expert urges Nigerian traders to embrace innovation to transform forex market

The Managing Director of Tentrade Africa, Mr. Victor Ufot, has called on traders, partners and financial stakeholders across Nigeria to embrace innovation as a key driver for transforming the country’s trading and foreign exchange ecosystem.

Ufot made the call at a Partnership Conference held in Ibadan, Oyo State. The event, themed “Empowering Partnership and Expanding Collaborations,” brought together industry leaders, seasoned traders and emerging participants to explore new pathways for collaboration, skill development and wealth creation in the rapidly evolving forex market.

He said generating and controlling wealth is crucial to tackling Africa’s socio-economic challenges. According to him, the conference was designed not only to teach forex trading techniques but also to expose traders to the vast financial opportunities available in the global market.

“The purpose of this conference is not just about forex trading but about how every trader can make millions while trading,” Ufot said, describing the global forex sector as “a massive industry just like oil and gas.” He urged Africans not to overlook the continent’s potential as a new economic frontier.

Highlighting Tentrade Africa’s wider mission, Ufot described the organisation as “a regulated movement” offering prop-firm services and supporting traders in building long-term, purpose-driven careers. He also emphasised selling as a core entrepreneurial skill.

“Every day you keep buying, then you have to sell to make money. You cannot keep buying without selling. Selling is the secret to achieving the lifestyle you desire,” he said.

The conference opened with remarks from Tentrade Africa’s Head of Education, Mr. Martins Chuks, who described the gathering as “a launch pad for new ideas and bigger partnerships that will reshape the forex industry in Ibadan.” He urged participants to adopt innovation-driven strategies capable of repositioning the city as a major trading hub.

“Ibadan is ready for a deeper transformation in its trading culture, and innovation is the lever that will drive that change,” Chuks said.

Participants took part in technical and motivational sessions anchored by industry experts. Forex trader Mr. Kehinde Shogeke explained Tentrade Africa’s account structures and trading offerings, guiding traders on navigating the market effectively. Chuks later led a session on “Leveraging Funded Trading Opportunities,” stressing that access to capital is no longer the biggest obstacle for new traders.

“Capital is no longer a problem; the question is whether you have the skills to trade profitably,” he said.

Lagos-based trader Mr. Raymond Olusola spoke on trust, transparency and adaptability as essential elements for building sustainable trading careers. Another facilitator, Mr. Emmanuel Durojaiye, urged participants to approach forex trading with discipline and an entrepreneurial mindset rather than speculation.

A joint keynote address by Tentrade Africa’s Partnership Manager, Miss Princess Momodu, and Chuks highlighted the organisation’s partnership model, product offerings and incentive structure. They also unveiled prizes for outstanding partners, underscoring Tentrade Africa’s commitment to rewarding excellence and strengthening collaboration across its network.

Chuks noted that structured training remains central to the organisation’s mission, adding that Tentrade Africa equips traders to package, market and monetise their trading products effectively, ensuring competitiveness in the global forex landscape.