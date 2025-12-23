First Bank appoints Amaeshi as pioneer occupier of Professorial Chair

First Bank of Nigeria has appointed Prof, Kenneth Amaeshi as the first occupier of the FirstBank Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair of Business Ethics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The FirstBank Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair of Business Ethics is an academic position at UNILAG, instituted in 1994 as part of the FirstBank Education Endowment in honour of Samuel Asabia, the first indigenous Managing Director of the bank.

The endowment programme was designed to fund and promote high-level research and learning projects in federal universities, selected around the six geographical regions of the country.

The occupier of the chair spearheads research initiatives and mentors professionals in navigating the complexities of business ethics, fostering a culture of integrity and responsible leadership.

Amaeshi brings to the role his wealth of scholarship, expertise and dedication to ethical leadership. He currently holds the Chair in Sustainable Finance and Governance at the European University Institute (EUI), Florence, Italy, and the Chair in Sustainable Business and Public Policy at the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom. His scholarship continues to shape global conversations on responsible capitalism, governance and Africapitalism, a philosophy that positions business as a catalyst for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

Speaking on the appointment, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, said, “We are delighted to welcome Professor Kenneth Amaeshi as the first occupant of the Chair of Business Ethics. His global expertise and dedication to ethical leadership align perfectly with FirstBank’s vision of fostering sustainable development and principled business practices.

This Chair is a platform to inspire generations of leaders to drive socio-economic transformation through integrity and innovation and we are confident that Professor Amaeshi’s expertise will inspire meaningful socio economic impact now and into the future.”

The University of Lagos, in a statement, said, “Professor Amaeshi’s appointment underscores the shared commitment of UNILAG and FirstBank to advancing scholarship, integrity, and values-driven leadership within the university community and beyond. His presence promises to inspire students, academics, and professionals to lead with ethics, vision, and purpose—from the classroom to the boardroom and into society at large.”

Through the FirstBank Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair of Business Ethics, FirstBank and the University of Lagos are partnering to advance cutting edge research, impactful mentorship, and thought leadership that will shape the next generation of business leaders and define the future of sustainable finance in Nigeria and across Africa.