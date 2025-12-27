Jumia kicks off holiday sale, brings festive deals to shoppers

Jumia Nigeria has launched its highly anticipated December Holiday Sale, unlocking a wide range of festive deals and savings for shoppers across the country from December 2 to December 28.

This year’s campaign goes beyond seasonal discounts, introducing a special sub-series titled “Celebrate Naija / Naija is Game,” running from December 15 to January 18. The initiative spotlights uniquely Nigerian themes and experiences, infusing the holiday season with cultural relevance and local inspiration.

The December Holiday Sale delivers a compelling mix of value, quality, and discovery, featuring the popular 12 days of Christmas promotions, exclusive brand days, and deep-discount anchor deals across multiple product categories.

Speaking on the campaign, Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Temidayo Ojo, said the sale reflects the platform’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Nigerian consumers.

“The December Holiday Sale is our way of helping Nigerians celebrates the season without compromise. Today’s shoppers are value-driven, they want quality, convenience, and affordability. This campaign brings all three together with festive deals that address real household needs and aspirations,” Ojo said.

He added that strong Black Friday momentum continues on the platform, offering customers extended savings opportunities throughout the festive period.

On the creative direction behind the campaign, Chief Marketing Officer, Jumia Nigeria, LereAwokoya, noted that the 2025 holiday sale is rooted in everyday moments that matter to customers.

“This year’s campaign is built around the joy of giving and daily value. ‘Celebrate Naija’ brings that spirit to life through culturally relevant themes and surprises that resonate across regions and lifestyles. We’re excited for Nigerians to discover everything we’ve curated—from gifts and essentials to dream purchases,” Awokoya said.

Shoppers can access deals across key categories including electronics, home and kitchen, fashion, beauty and personal care, and everyday essentials, with seamless online price discovery supported by Jumia’s nationwide logistics network.

Extending beyond major urban centres, Jumia’s fulfilment and pick-up infrastructure ensures customers in secondary cities and peri-urban communities enjoy the same festive prices without additional travel costs, turning convenience into tangible value.

With thousands of deals going live throughout the season, customers can expect faster deliveries, extensive pick-up options, and transparent pricing, making holiday shopping simpler and more affordable nationwide.