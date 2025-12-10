Moremonee Wins “Innovative Firm of the Year” at the African Industrial & Development Awards 2025

Moremonee has been named the “Innovative Firm of the Year” at the African Industrial & Development Awards (AIDA) 2025, a recognition that solidifies the company’s growing status as one of Africa’s most forward-thinking financial technology institutions.

The award, which celebrates excellence and continental impact, crowns a year in which Moremonee achieved remarkable visibility—earning features in over 50 international media platforms, including Business Insider, Street Insider, The Affluenz Magazine, and Yahoo News.

At the centre of this recognition is Moremonee’s catalogue of first-of-its-kind innovations revolutionizing the African digital finance ecosystem. The platform introduced Snappy, a breakthrough feature that allows users to snap a picture of an account number and automatically populate recipient details, eliminating mistakes and speeding up transactions.

Moremonee also leads in digital banking security. Trusted Partner, a pioneering emergency tool, allows users to add a designated person who can temporarily lock their account during emergencies such as phone theft. Another security layer, Lion Guard, can completely block outgoing transactions until the user turns it off, giving account owners absolute control.

For POS transactions, the fintech introduced Tap-n-Pay—a contactless withdrawal system enabling users to tap their cards on Moremonee POS machines without inserting them.

Moremonee’s innovation goes beyond payments. Through FutureBox, its tiered savings system, users earn up to 22% annual interest. Plans include Future Landlord (3 months, 4%), Jethro (6 months, 10%), and Makarios (12 months, 22%).

These youth-centric features have cemented Moremonee’s reputation as the Gen Z bank, providing tools built around speed, flexibility, and real-life problems faced by young Africans.

The company says the award serves as motivation to push even further in its mission to reshape the continent’s financial future.