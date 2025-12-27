NIPCO rewards customers with cash benefits

NIPCO has appreciated its loyal customers with cash prizes in millions of naira during its end of year bonanza.

The raffle draw held at a NIPCO filling station in Wuse 11, Abuja saw winners taking home prizes ranging from N5 million to N100,000 consolation prizes.

The NIPCO Managing Director, NIPCO Plc, Suresh Kumar, in a message at the event, emphasised the company’s commitment to rewarding customer’s loyalty, saying: “We value our customers and aim to build lasting relationships.”

He said: “As we celebrate this festive season, we want to assure you of our continued commitment to providing stellar services across all our outlets.”

According to him, the company will keep working tirelessly to ensure customers have access to quality products and exceptional customer experiences.

“We look forward to serving you for many more years to come and appreciate your continued patronage.”

Lucky Obiora, the N5 million star winner, pledged continued loyalty to NIPCO for appreciating customers.Other winners also expressed joy and commitment to NIPCO for recognizing their loyalty. Simeone Huleji, a cash prize winner, said he makes extra effort to commit to NIPCO, believing that his loyalty would pay off.

Isiaka Suleiman, another consolation prize winner of N100,000, said he’s encouraged and feels connected with NIPCO as his loyalty has been rewarded. “I didn’t expect it and I will commit my loyalty to them because their product is good and doesn’t burn faster,” he said.

The prizes were won by customers mainly from Abuja within Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and AMAC who bought fuel and entered for the raffle draw. Many drivers and motorcycle riders were among the winners.