Dangote petitions ICPC, seeks probe of NMDPRA MD over alleged fund misuse

Business magnate and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Dr. Aliko Dangote, on Tuesday filed a petition with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), requesting an investigation into the conduct of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed.

The petition, submitted through Dangote’s legal team led by Dr Ogwu James Onoja, SAN, seeks the arrest and prosecution of Ahmed, whom Dangote accused of living beyond his official means as a public officer.

According to the petition, Ahmed allegedly paid over $7 million in tuition fees for four of his children at various schools in Switzerland, covering six years of education in advance. Dangote provided the names of the children and the schools attended as part of supporting evidence for ICPC’s investigation.

Dangote further alleged that Ahmed misappropriated public funds through the NMDPRA to cover these expenses, thereby diverting resources intended for the Nigerian populace.

The businessman maintained that, given Ahmed’s career solely in the public sector, the payment of such sums could not have been funded legitimately through his official earnings.

“It is without doubt that the above facts in relation to abuse of office, breach of Code of Conduct for public officers, corrupt enrichment, and embezzlement are gross acts of corrupt practices for which your Commission (ICPC) is statutorily empowered under section 19 of the ICPC Act to investigate and prosecute,” Dangote wrote in the petition.

He added that, under the provisions of the Act, conviction for such offences could result in a five-year imprisonment term without the option of a fine.

The petition urged the ICPC to act decisively, emphasising the commission’s statutory responsibility to prosecute financial crimes and protect the integrity of public administration.

“We make bold to state that the ICPC is strategically positioned, along with sister agencies, to prosecute financial crimes and other corruption-related offences, and upon establishing a prima facie case, the courts do not hesitate to punish offenders,” the petition read.

Dangote indicated his willingness to provide evidence personally if summoned by the ICPC to substantiate his claims. He also underscored the broader public interest in ensuring that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu maintains transparency and accountability in public office.

Meanwhile, a coalition of 40 lawyers under the aegis of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy and Anti-Corruption on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as frivolous, baseless and unfounded corruption allegations levelled against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the lawyers kicked against media trial aimed at unjustly portraying Ahmed as guilty of corruption without recourse to due process, warning that such actions undermine democracy, the rule of law and investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The press conference was jointly addressed, and the statement was signed by Barrister Emeka Okafor, National Coordinator, and Barrister Mohammed Bello, Secretary, on behalf of the 40 lawyers under the Lawyers in Defence of Democracy and Anti-Corruption