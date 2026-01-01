WHO seeks coordinated action as antibiotic resistance spreads globally

Warns AMR crisis could claim 10 million lives yearly by 2050

As antibiotic resistance continues to spread worldwide, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for urgent and coordinated action, warning that the growing inability to treat common infections could redefine the future of modern medicine.

WHO Laboratory Surveillance Officer, Filipa Vaz, said one in six bacterial infections globally, and one in five in Africa, are already resistant to available treatments. She warned that if left unchecked, the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis could claim as many as 10 million lives annually by 2050. “Antibiotics, which have saved millions of lives for decades, are steadily losing their effectiveness largely due to misuse and overuse,” Vaz explained.

Microorganisms quickly adapt whenever antibiotics are used incorrectly, making infections harder to treat. The health consequences are already severe: in 2019, resistant infections directly caused about 1.27 million deaths and contributed to nearly five million additional deaths worldwide.

Vaz noted that in Africa, diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, HIV, and respiratory infections are increasingly showing resistance. Beyond its clinical impact, AMR also poses significant economic, social, and environmental risks, potentially costing the global economy up to $3.4 trillion each year by 2030 and pushing 28 million people into poverty.

Vaz stressed that without effective antibiotics, routine medical procedures, including surgery, cancer treatment, and organ transplants, would become significantly riskier, potentially reversing decades of medical progress. “AMR, like COVID-19, knows no borders and affects people regardless of age or socioeconomic status,” she said.

The problem extends beyond human health. Resistant microorganisms also emerge from agriculture, food production, and environmental contamination. The indiscriminate use of antibiotics in animals, as well as the disposal of pharmaceutical waste into soil and water, contributes significantly to the spread of resistance.

To tackle the crisis, Vaz called for an integrated ‘One Health’ approach, addressing human, animal, and environmental health together. She highlighted a political declaration approved by world leaders at the United Nations in September 2024.

Which set ambitious goals including a 10 per cent reduction in AMR-related deaths by 2030, improved global surveillance, and the promotion of rational antimicrobial use.

The declaration commits countries to submit high-quality surveillance data, ensure that 80 per cent of countries test all bacterial and fungal pathogens, reduce antimicrobial use in agriculture, and guarantee access to water, sanitation, and hygiene in healthcare facilities.

Vaz also emphasised the critical role of individuals and communities. Healthcare professionals should prescribe antibiotics only when necessary and follow established protocols, while patients must avoid self-medication and complete prescribed treatments. Farmers and the food industry were urged to adopt responsible practices, supported by policymakers and civil society.

“Although antimicrobial resistance is often invisible, its consequences are real and far-reaching,” Vaz said. “Without immediate action, we risk returning to an era where simple infections are fatal. Strengthened surveillance, better-equipped laboratories, public education, and sustained funding are essential to contain this growing threat.”