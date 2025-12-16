Firm bids Adaralegbe farewell after 34 years of service

A law firm, Babalakin & Co., recently announced the exit of Professor Bayo Adaralegbe from the company. He was commended as a long-serving partner, whose 34-year journey with the firm was defined by unwavering dedication, excellence and impact.

The company eulogized Adaralegbe for his profound impact on shaping its identity and reputation, noting that his exceptional leadership in Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), significantly contributed to the Energy and Natural Resources practice.

He was also commended for his steadfast commitment to mentoring young lawyers and unwavering pursuit of legal excellence, which collectively defined a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Managing Partner of the firm, Wale Akoni (SAN), stated that Adaralegbe’s contributions to the firm and the legal profession in Nigeria were immeasurable.

“His dedication, intellect and mentorship have left an indelible mark on all of us. While we will miss his daily presence, we wish him continued success in his future pursuits”, he added.