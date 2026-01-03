Giving, essence of the season

The festive season is generally a time of joy, celebration, and coming together. Streets are brighter, homes are full of laughter, and markets are busier than usual. Amid all the decorations and festivities, one thing that makes this season truly special is the spirit of giving. If you take a moment to look around, you’ll notice it everywhere, not just in big donations from nonprofits, but also in the small acts of individuals who want to make a difference. Many have taken the time to give this season, whether quietly or openly, showing care and kindness in ways that matter.

Across Nigeria, nonprofits have been stepping up to make the holidays brighter for those in need. Some have been organizing food drives, helping families, and providing support to those who might otherwise feel forgotten. Some focused their outreach on security personnel at office buildings, compounds, and busy street gates, distributing food, drinks, and small gifts to show appreciation for their hard work. Others have been giving as well, sharing meals on the street, checking in on neighbors, or helping those around them in simple, meaningful ways.

The truth is, you don’t have to wait for a big event or a formal program to participate. If you haven’t given yet this season, don’t feel pressured or discouraged when you see others doing so. The beauty of giving is that it doesn’t have to be grand to be impactful. Even the smallest gestures, offering a plate of food to someone in need, tipping a security guard, or helping a neighbor with chores, carry meaning and bring joy. These acts remind people that they are seen, appreciated, and cared for, creating ripples of kindness that extend far beyond the initial gesture.

Giving during the holidays is also about being aware of the people around you and finding ways to make their day a little better. It could be a hot meal, a cold drink, or just a kind word. These small, thoughtful acts show that even when life is busy, we can pause to support and celebrate one another. The generosity around us, whether through nonprofits or individual efforts, highlights how impactful these simple acts can be when done with intention and heart.

The holiday is rounding up, but the spirit of giving doesn’t have to end with the season. You can carry it into the new year by continuing to show appreciation, support, and kindness to those around you. The smallest gesture, a smile, a meal, a word of thanks, can leave a lasting impact and help build a stronger, safer, and more caring community.

This festive season, look around, give where you can, and remember that even small acts of kindness matter. Let the spirit of giving continue well beyond the holidays.

Raquel Kasham Daniel is Executive Director, Beyond the Classroom Foundation