Foundation empowers community with Girls Thrive

Omidan Health and Empowerment Initiative (OHEI) has launched Girls Thrive, a community-based Family Life and Health Education (FLHE) and empowerment programme for adolescent girls, with a co-creation workshop held in Gbazango community, Abuja. The initiative, funded by Philantify, will run from January to February 2026, and is designed to improve health, leadership, and economic outcomes for girls aged 15-19.

The co-creation workshop brought together adolescent girls, community leaders, women leaders, health workers, and local officials to ensure that the project responds directly to the real needs and aspirations of the girls themselves. This approach embodies OHEI’s philosophy: “nothing for us without us.”

Executive Director of OHEI and Programme Lead, Aderonke Olisa said, “Girls Thrive is not just about delivering programmes; it’s about listening to the girls and co-creating solutions with them. By engaging the girls at the outset, we ensure that the project is relevant, culturally sensitive, and truly empowers them to lead and thrive.”

During the workshop, participants discussed challenges including teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence, limited access to reproductive health information, mental health concerns, and economic vulnerability, and contributed ideas on how the project could best support them.

Community leaders and stakeholders expressed strong support for the co-created initiative. Community Chief of Gbazango, Mr. Jibrin Mohammed, affirmed: “Our daughters deserve a voice in shaping the programmes that affect their lives. Girls Thrive, through this co-creation approach, gives them that voice and ensures they are partners in their own empowerment.”

Following the co-creation workshop, Girls Thrive will implement interactive FLHE workshops on menstrual health, gender-based violence prevention, mental health education, values clarification, self-esteem, communication, and leadership skills. Peer educator and community health champion training, enabling girls to advocate for themselves and their peers beyond the project. Safe Space Initiative, providing confidential access to counselling and reporting mechanisms in partnership with the community Primary Health Care Centre. Vocational and entrepreneurship training to support girls’ economic independence and resilience.

The co-creation workshop reflects OHEI’s commitment to community-driven and girl-centered development, ensuring that programmes are co-designed with those they aim to serve. Philantify’s support underscores a shared vision for empowering girls as agents of change in their communities.