In new book, togetherness, unity within family takes centre stage

The need for stronger bonds with children to encourage togetherness and unity within the family. This was the thrust at the launch of fictional book, Leafy authored by Dr. Joachim Adebayo Adenusi popularly known as Ogarisk.

Leafy is a heart-warming short fiction centred on the importance of togetherness and unity within a family. The story’s essence is rooted in the author’s tradition of engaging with his children through bedtime storytelling, with “Leafy” emerging as a cherished tale among them.

Through simple yet profound themes, it portrays the value of love, grace, forgiveness, and family bonds, encouraging parents, especially fathers, to build stronger connections with their children despite life’s challenges.

Accompanied by a workbook, the book offers a practical guide for families to explore and apply its themes. Activities like creating a family tree, reflecting on grace, and expressing gratitude help children and parents alike deepen their understanding of key values. With vivid illustrations and exercises that foster introspection and creativity, the book is both an engaging narrative and a tool for strengthening family relationships.

Speaking with The Guardian, Dr. Adenusi, said: “This book wasn’t intentional, it’s the result of spending time with my children. Leafy wasn’t written, it’s created. I started the story and my family added to it so, it was a combination of all of us adding something and creating something.”

He added, “My late father was my friend; we talked and played. My father was not like other men so I used to wonder and resented about his kind but when I started having my own family, I found out that I started doing the same. My father indirectly influenced my life in terms of what is important.

“My degrees, education, status and what people call me outside are not as important as what I am called or known for at home. I just want to be home to be with my family at that early stage. It has a cost, you will lose business deals, miss out on some things but thinking about their future and the fact that they are going to be with you just for a while, I can say the sacrifices is worth it.

“When you are struggling and hustling and you don’t have time, the day you have time, sit them down and explain your life to them, you will be surprised to know that children are sympathetic and understanding. This is not a book to just read but read and talk about.

When asked on the aspect of the book that speak about his childhood, he said: The part that spoke to me is; no matter what happens among you as a family, you have a purpose there. There is a question in the book – question seven, it encourages families to come together and define their motto. I have seen siblings not talking, going to wars, guess who will suffer? Their children and children’s children, they destroy them and bring the behaviour to the society and workplace because they are angry.

Speaking also, a guest at the launch, Angelina Ikeako, said: “This book has a message that helps one to see children more. Children push boundaries, they test the water, they sometime disappoint us but but as long as we as parents put in the time, presence, counsel and create bonds, those seed will go into the children, and, when they are in challenging times, when they push the boundaries or go wayward, they will retrace their steps.”