Marketing is not just campaigns: Bet9ja’s Senior Manager on mentorship, grit, driving measurable value

Jennifer Olatunji, Senior Marketing Manager (Retail and Experience) at Bet9ja, is a seasoned marketing and brand communications professional whose career spans over a decade, transforming some of Nigeria’s fastest-moving industries. With a unique trajectory that began with a background in Biochemistry before pivoting into brand strategy, she now leads nationwide retail marketing and experiential campaigns that connect millions of Nigerians to sports and entertainment. Olatunji joined The Guardian to discuss her passion for blending art and science in marketing, the challenges women face in leadership, and how she is working to build both business growth and a lasting legacy of mentorship.

Can we have an insight into your background?

I am a marketing and brand communications professional with over a decade of experience building and transforming brands across Nigeria’s fast-moving industries. I currently serve as the Senior Marketing Manager (Retail and Experience) at Bet9ja, where I lead nationwide retail marketing strategies, experiential activations, and brand campaigns that connect millions of Nigerians to the thrill of sports and entertainment.

My journey into marketing has been one of curiosity and purpose, from studying biochemistry to finding my voice in storytelling, strategy, and consumer engagement. Over the years, I’ve developed a passion for connecting insight with creativity, leading initiatives that not only drive business growth but also celebrate culture and community.

Beyond the boardroom, I am deeply committed to mentorship, women’s empowerment, and personal development. For me, marketing goes beyond campaigns; it’s about inspiring people, shaping perception, and creating experiences that leave a lasting impact.

What informed your decision to become a marketer?

My journey into marketing wasn’t a straight path; it was one discovered through curiosity, creativity, and a deep desire to connect with people. Although I studied biochemistry, my friends and family were the first to notice my strategic and creative instincts. They often said I had a way of thinking differently, of seeing possibilities where others saw limits, and they encouraged me to explore the creative industry.

I took a leap of faith and started out as a front desk officer in a marketing agency. That experience gave me a front-row seat into the world of storytelling, branding, and consumer engagement. I was fascinated by how ideas could influence perception and move people to act. From there, I worked my way up, learning, unlearning, and evolving with every campaign.

What truly drew me to marketing was its blend of art and science: the ability to use insight, creativity, and strategy to shape culture and drive growth. Over the years, that passion has grown even deeper. For me, marketing isn’t just a profession; it’s a platform to tell stories that inspire, build communities, and create lasting impact.

Can you take us through your career trajectory?

My career in marketing has been a journey of growth, grit, and evolution. I started as a front desk officer in a marketing agency and worked my way up through roles as marketing executive, marketing manager, client service manager, and eventually managing director of a renowned agency. Having worked from both the agency and client sides, I’ve gained a unique competitive advantage: the ability to offer strategic direction while executing with precision.

Over the years, I’ve collaborated with leading multinational brands, including Sahara Oil & Gas, Guinness, Diageo, P&G, PZ, Lafarge, and Cheil Samsung. Today, as Senior Marketing Manager (Retail) at Bet9ja, one of Nigeria’s most influential brands, I lead nationwide campaigns and experiential activations that connect millions of Nigerians to the thrill of sports and entertainment.

Who would you say has been the most influential on your life and your career?

A lot of people have impacted my life and career, both directly and indirectly. Some may not even realise how much their influence shaped me. Two of such people are Ayona Trimnell, CEO & Founder of Plan B Insurance for Nigerian Women (and then Divisional Head of Corporate Communications at Diamond Bank), and Constance Akpabio, who was Brand Manager for Benson & Hedges at BAT at the time. These women gave me opportunities to showcase myself under their leadership, and that trust had a major impact on my career growth. They believed in my capabilities, of course, and that came with a lot of hard work and constantly proving myself, but their confidence in me was deeply affirming.

Three people have played a more direct and personal role in shaping my professional journey. Christine Ogbeh, CEO of Quorum West Africa and The Wedding Guru, literally groomed, challenged, and polished me into the woman and professional I am today. Soji Odedina, CEO of First Katalyst Marketing, helped refine my strategic thinking and leadership acumen, teaching me the discipline and structure behind great marketing. And Bob Condie, one of the earliest people to recognise my unique skill set, was the one who set my marketing career in motion, strategically placing me on the path that has led me here.

Today, I am privileged to be mentored by someone I deeply admire, Mr Ayo Ojuroye, Founder and CEO of Bet9ja. He is, without question, one of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever encountered. He might not even know this, but I often find myself asking, “What would he do in this situation?” His clarity of thought, intelligence, and visionary leadership constantly challenge me to think bigger, act smarter, and lead better.

I’m deeply grateful to every one of these people, known and unknown, whose influence, belief, and example have shaped the woman, leader, and marketer I’ve become today.

As a woman, what challenges have you faced in your career journey, and how did you overcome them?

Like many women in leadership, my career has come with its fair share of challenges, from being underestimated to constantly having to prove my competence in male-dominated spaces. I started my career quite young and rose into leadership early, which came with its own set of biases.

In a society where age often equates to respect, marital status equates to being responsible, and gender equates to power, it was tough navigating those waters. I would sometimes overhear statements like “that small girl”, subtle remarks that questioned not just my capability but my right to lead. At first, it was discouraging, but I quickly learnt that the best way to silence doubt is through consistent excellence.

I made it a point to let my work speak louder than any stereotype. I focused on results, built strong relationships, and developed a reputation for reliability, strategic thinking, and professionalism. Over time, the same voices that doubted me became voices of respect and collaboration.

Another challenge was learning to balance assertiveness with empathy, finding that fine line between leading firmly and being perceived as “too strong.” With time, I realised that true leadership is not about titles or gender, but about clarity, authenticity, and impact.

I’ve also learnt to see these challenges as gifts. They strengthened my resilience, shaped my leadership philosophy, and deepened my empathy for other women navigating similar paths. Today, I proudly use my journey to remind young women that they can be young, female, and powerful, all at once, without apology.

Can you relate some memorable experiences that you’ve had in your career?

I’ve had several memorable experiences throughout my career, each one marking a defining moment that shaped my growth and strengthened my love for marketing.

One that stands out deeply for me is my work on the Johnnie Walker brand. I often jokingly call Johnnie Walker “my baby” because of the emotional connection I built with it. From the agency side, I was privileged to work on multiple campaigns for the brand, and it gave me Pan-Nigerian exposure that accelerated my marketing journey. Leading nationwide activations, managing cross-functional teams, and bringing that brand’s iconic “Keep Walking” ethos to life across Nigeria truly skyrocketed my professional growth. It was more than just a campaign; it was a masterclass in brand storytelling, premium positioning, and consumer engagement.

Another unforgettable experience was my transition from the agency side to the client side, especially during my time working with Samsung. It was a shift that required me to see marketing from a broader business perspective, not just executing great campaigns, but driving strategic decisions that impact sales, market share, and brand equity. That transition stretched me intellectually, taught me balance, and reinforced the importance of collaboration between creativity and commerce.

But beyond the big brands and campaigns, some of my most fulfilling moments have come from mentoring young marketers. I fondly call them my “marketing babies.” Watching them grow, excel, and carve out their own success stories in the industry fills me with immense pride. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing people you once guided now thriving, leading teams, and making their mark.

Each of these experiences—the brands, the transitions, and the people—has shaped not just my career but also my philosophy: that marketing is not only about products or campaigns; it’s about growth, connection, and legacy.

In what ways would you say you have been adding value to Bet9ja?

My focus at Bet9ja has always been to create marketing that not only drives visibility but also delivers measurable business value. Since joining the team, I’ve been intentional about strengthening the bridge between strategy and execution, ensuring that every campaign connects meaningfully with our customers while reinforcing our position as Truly No. 1 in the gaming industry.

Through nationwide retail campaigns, I’ve worked to elevate how Bet9ja is experienced at the grassroots level, from in-shop branding and promotions to large-scale experiential activations that drive engagement, acquisition, and loyalty. Initiatives like our UCL Watch Parties, the Bet9ja Celebrity 5-Aside campaign, and the Moses Itauma Homecoming Tour have not only boosted customer participation but also strengthened our emotional connection with fans.

Beyond campaigns, I add value through team mentorship and leadership development, empowering my team to think creatively, act decisively, and take ownership of results. For me, value isn’t only about what you do, but the culture you help build—one rooted in excellence, collaboration, and purpose.

What are the challenges being faced in the discharge of your duties and how have you been overcoming them?

Working in marketing, particularly within a dynamic and highly regulated industry like Bet9ja, comes with its share of challenges, but each one has strengthened my leadership and adaptability.

One recurring challenge is balancing creativity with structure. Marketing thrives on bold ideas, but execution in a regulated space requires navigating strict compliance guidelines, multiple approval layers, and interdepartmental coordination. Sometimes, this can affect speed-to-market, which is critical in our industry. I’ve learned to overcome this by fostering stronger collaboration across departments and ensuring early involvement of key stakeholders such as Legal and Compliance. This approach ensures that our campaigns remain both impactful and compliant without losing creative edge.

Additionally, working in a competitive and saturated market means constantly finding ways to differentiate the brand. Consumer attention is fleeting, and maintaining relevance requires innovation and insight. I address this by anchoring every campaign on consumer data, trends, and behavioural understanding, ensuring Bet9ja remains not just visible but valuable in the hearts of its audience.

Ultimately, I see challenges as catalysts for growth. They push me to refine systems, strengthen relationships, and lead with foresight. For me, overcoming obstacles isn’t about avoiding friction; it’s about transforming it into momentum for better performance, smarter strategy, and sustainable impact.

What advice do you have for upcoming female professionals?

My advice to upcoming female professionals is simple but powerful: own your journey. Don’t wait for permission to take up space or to be seen; you have every right to be at the table and to make your voice heard.

Stay curious, keep learning, and never lose your authenticity. Your femininity is not a weakness—it’s a strength. You can be strong and compassionate, strategic and intuitive, and ambitious and kind—all at once.

Surround yourself with mentors and allies who believe in your potential, but most importantly, believe in yourself even when others don’t.

Lastly, remember that success is not just about titles or recognition; it’s about impact and legacy—how many people you lift as you rise. So, rise boldly, but take others with you.

What are your future goals?

My future goals are centred on impact, leadership, and legacy. Professionally, I aspire to continue shaping brands and business strategies at a higher level, driving marketing that not only builds companies but also inspires culture and community. I see myself stepping further into executive leadership and eventually contributing to brand transformation across industries in advisory or board-level capacities.

Beyond the boardroom, my long-term goal is to empower and mentor the next generation of marketers, especially young women finding their voices in this field. I want to build platforms and programmes that provide training, mentorship, and exposure, helping them navigate the same path I once walked, but with greater confidence and support.

I also intend to continue giving back through initiatives that combine creativity, community, and purpose, whether through sustainable brand projects, education, or empowerment-focused causes.

Ultimately, my goal is to leave behind more than successful campaigns. I want to leave behind a legacy of people, brands, and ideas that continue to make an impact long after me.