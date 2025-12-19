Burna Boy to perform at free concert in Ghana

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has been confirmed as the headline act for the GT Music Concert scheduled to hold today, Friday, at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.

The concert, which is free to the general public, is expected to attract thousands of music lovers, with organisers promising an exciting night of live performances.

The event will begin at 7 pm and will feature top Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes, including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, King Promise, Patoranking, Ayra Starr, R2Bees, Joeboy and Fireboy DML.

GTBank (Ghana) Ltd confirmed Burna Boy’s performance in a post shared on its X account on Thursday night.“City boys don’t talk. Simply, we’re giving you another reason to scream… our odogwu is ON!” the bank wrote.

City boys don’t talk. Simply, we’re giving you another reason to scream… our odogwu is ON! Friday, 19th December

Accra Sports Stadium

It’s FREE pic.twitter.com/XteHo5slEv — GTBank (Ghana) Ltd. (@GTBankGhana) December 18, 2025



It added that the concert would take place on Friday, December 19, at the Accra Sports Stadium and would be free.

The GT Music Concert has become a popular end-of-year event in Ghana, bringing leading African artistes together to celebrate music and culture. Burna Boy’s appearance is expected to be a major highlight, given his strong fan base in Ghana and his reputation for high-energy live performances.

The Accra concert comes after Burna Boy’s recent North American tour in support of his album No Sign of Weakness, which featured a mix of headline performances and controversies.

The tour began in October 2025 in Australia before moving to North America in November, with the United States leg kicking off on November 12 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

However, the opening show drew backlash after Burna Boy paused his performance to confront a fan he believed was sleeping in the front row.

The incident triggered widespread criticism online, with many accusing the artiste of disrespecting his audience. As the tour progressed, reports of low turnout at some venues began to surface.

Footage from his Houston show on November 22 showed noticeable empty seats, further fuelling conversations about declining attendance and fan dissatisfaction.

The situation escalated when at least two tour dates, scheduled for November 28 and December 1, were cancelled, while no official reason was given for the cancellations.

Despite the setbacks, Burna Boy has continued to command global attention, with supporters noting his past record of sold-out shows and major milestones.

In July 2023, he became the first Nigerian artist to sell out a United States stadium, performing to over 40,000 fans at Citi Field in New York.