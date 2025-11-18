Where precision meets artistry: Glenfiddich brings the Aston Martin F1 partnership to life in Lagos

In Lagos, where creativity moves to its own rhythm, Glenfiddich redefined what luxury in motion can look like. Over two days in November, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky celebrated its global partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team with a showcase that brought fashion, film, and fine whisky into an exhilarating intersection of craftsmanship and culture.

From an exclusive capsule collection with luxury streetwear brand I.N. Official to an intimate dinner honouring African filmmakers, Glenfiddich’s Lagos activation translated the spirit of speed, precision, and artistry that defines the Glenfiddich x Aston Martin F1 collaboration.

Velocity Unveiled

On Saturday, November 8th, The Citadel Lagos transformed into a runway charged with anticipation. Guests arrived to Glenfiddich cocktails, sleek lighting, and the hum of expectation as I.N. Official’s Creative Director Ifeanyi Nwune debuted Velocity, a capsule of 100 pieces that reimagined Formula One aesthetics through the lens of Lagos streetwear.

Each of the looks on display drew inspiration from Aston Martin F1’s engineering precision and the newly launched Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old Limited Edition, merging performance and design into modern streetwear statements. “Working with an iconic brand like Glenfiddich on this project is monumental,” said Ifeanyi Nwune. “We’ve created a collection that honours the legacy of both Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 while expressing our own creative voice – bold, modern, and unforgettable.”

The show gathered some of Lagos’ most stylish names, Deyemi Okanlawon, Erica Nlewedim, Sophia Momodu, Rasheeda Walker, Larry Hector, WavyTheCreator, Shaun Okojie, Mide Iwasokun, and Tanya Rupani, for a night that seamlessly blended whisky, design, and culture.

Whisky, Film, and the Art of Storytelling

The following evening, November 9th, Glenfiddich shifted gears with a private Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) closing dinner, celebrating the craft of African storytelling. Luminaries like Uche Jombo and Ini Edo joined filmmakers and cultural tastemakers for a night of conversation and cinematic reflection.

Guests enjoyed a bespoke dining experience paired with Glenfiddich’s 16-Year-Old single malt, its sherry-cask depth mirroring the layers of artistry in film. The night concluded with the screening of “Afroculture: The Making,” a short film by Flavour, directed by TG Omori, exploring the relationship between music, film, and identity, perfectly aligned with AFRIFF 2025’s theme, “Rhythms of the Continent: The Afrobeats Film Movement.”

The Craft of Connection

Through both experiences, Glenfiddich demonstrated the essence of its Aston Martin F1 partnership, a celebration of precision, innovation, and artistry across disciplines. From Scottish whisky-making to British motorsport engineering to Nigerian creative expression, the collaboration showcased how craftsmanship can unite worlds.

That it unfolded in Lagos is telling. The city stands at the crossroads of global luxury and local creativity, where motion and meaning coexist. For Glenfiddich, it was more than an event, it was a statement: that true luxury is alive, evolving, and forever in motion.

Beyond fashion and film, these activations serve a larger purpose: promoting responsible drinking. By connecting whisky culture to art, design and storytelling, Glenfiddich continues to champion mindful consumption, appreciating quality over quantity, craft over excess.

SKILLFULLY CRAFTED. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. NEVER DRINK AND DRIVE.