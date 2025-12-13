Abode bags IAS accredited ISO certification on quality management

A real estate firm, Abode Assets Limited, has been awarded the IAS accredited ISO 9001:2015 certification.

This was contained in a statement by the company, on Friday. The certification, according to the company’s Co-founder and CEO, Jeffrey Itepu, is in clear recognition of the company’s commitment, attainment and compliance with international standards for its digital platform and service provision in the democratisation of real estate assets.

“The ISO 9001:2015 standard certifies organisations that consistently provide quality products and services that meet both customer and regulatory requirements. For Abode Assets Limited, this recognition reinforces the core tenet of its mission, which is to democratise prosperity for Africans through simplified asset acquisition. The entire Quality Management System (QMS) is dedicated to facilitating shared prosperity and wealth creation for every stakeholder,” he stated.

He expressed satisfaction with the team’s achievement, saying, “The ISO 9001:2015 is definitive proof that our mandate, which is to democratise prosperity for Africans, is built on a foundation of global excellence.”

Applauding the efforts of the team in achieving the feat, Co-founder, Mr. Damilare Oshokoya said the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a demonstration of Abode’s capacity to merge technology with real estate successfully.

“One of our major goals was to implement an end-to-end process where the customer has a seamless digital experience from buying a property to exiting it. This certification confirms that our operational activities, from virtual inspections to digital documentation, meet world-class standards for transparency and efficiency.

“As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Abode is poised to expand its reach further. The company, which has already facilitated the sale of over one million square metres of land and holds a community strength of over 2,000 members, remains dedicated to its vision of helping one million Africans earn and profit from real estate with ease,” he stated.