Adedayo Ladega: Celebrating 100 days of people-centred governance in Ikorodu

In just 100 days of visionary and people-centred leadership, the Executive Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, has shown that governance anchored on service, empathy, and accountability can deliver measurable impact and sustainable progress.

At a spectacular event held on Tuesday, 4th November 2025, Hon. Ladega marked his administration’s first 100 days in office with the successful hosting of the Ladega Mega Empowerment Programme.

During the event, artisans, traders, women, and youths received business tools and vocational equipment to support their trades and enterprises.

Items distributed included sewing machines, hairdryers, grinding machines, welding machines, mini tractors, catering equipment, freezers, generators, barbing and vulcanizing equipment, and other work tools—all aimed at promoting self-reliance and small business growth across Ikorodu Local Government.

The empowerment exercise, which attracted a massive turnout from all wards under Ikorodu Local Government, showcased Hon. Ladega’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth, grassroots development, and economic empowerment.

Since assuming office on 28th July 2025, Ladega has led with purpose under his administration’s SEED Agenda – Security, Education, Enhanced Healthcare, and Development. This framework has guided a people-first approach to governance that prioritizes welfare, safety, education, and sustainable progress.

From voter engagement drives across all wards to the distribution of free GCE forms to over 200 students and summer coaching programmes for schoolchildren, the administration continues to rekindle hope and expand opportunities for the youth.

“Our SEED Agenda is not just a policy—it is a pact with the people. We are building a government that listens, acts, and delivers for every resident of Ikorodu,” Adedayo Ladega said.

Hon. Ladega’s first 100 days have also witnessed renewed attention to community welfare and human development, directly improving the quality of life for residents. Under his leadership, the council has embarked on key interventions in road maintenance, drainage improvements, and solar-powered borehole installations—projects designed to enhance mobility, sanitation, and access to clean water.

Through the Ladega Food Bank and Support Programme, hundreds of vulnerable families have received essential food items and household supplies, underscoring the administration’s compassion and practical response to economic challenges.

In keeping with his vision for open governance, Hon. Ladega has fostered direct communication with residents through the Ward-to-Ward Listening Tour—a platform for dialogue and participatory decision-making. Complementing this initiative is the weekly IJOBA LADEGA Radio Programme on IKD 106.1 FM, which has become a trusted channel for updates, citizen feedback, and accountability.

To strengthen efficiency and promote digital transparency, the council has provided modern laptops for management staff and launched an official local government website, ensuring a responsive and technology-driven administration.

In a bold expression of people-centred governance, Hon. Ladega launched the “ITOJU AGBA” Health Insurance Scheme in partnership with LASHMA, providing free and reliable healthcare for over 300 senior citizens. The administration also organized free medical outreaches, including one at Agura Community in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, extending quality care to residents regardless of status or income.

“Healthcare must never be a privilege; it is a fundamental right. Every citizen deserves access to wellness and dignity,” Hon. Adedayo Ladega affirmed.

Security remains a core pillar of the Ladega administration. Through strengthened community policing structures, consistent support for local task forces, and collaboration with law enforcement agencies, Ikorodu has witnessed improved safety and vigilance.

Meanwhile, the Clean Ikorodu Campaign continues to promote awareness and action on waste management, environmental hygiene, and sustainability—creating a cleaner, greener, and safer community for all.

In his closing remarks, Ladega expressed heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; traditional and community leaders; APC stakeholders; council staff; youths; and the resilient people of Ikorodu for their unwavering support and cooperation.

“These 100 days are not just a milestone—they are a promise fulfilled. Our administration will continue to serve with humility, courage, and purpose, ensuring that Ikorodu remains a beacon of people-centred governance in Lagos State,” he concluded.

Prince Adedayo Ladega’s first 100 days in office have set a transformative pace, proving that with vision, compassion, and collaboration, grassroots leadership can truly make a profound difference.