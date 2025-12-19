Awujale Succession: KWAM 1 drags Ogun govt, others to court

The succession process for the Awujale of Ijebuland has entered the courtroom following a suit filed by Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, seeking to halt all steps towards the nomination and installation of a new monarch over alleged breaches of chieftaincy law.

Ayinde approached the Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode on December 16, asking for an injunction to stop the process pending the determination of substantive issues raised in his suit. He joined as respondents the Ogun State Governor, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, the Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, and the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

In the application, Ayinde contended that he is a bona fide member of both the Fusengbuwa and Fidipote ruling houses, and that his rights as a potential candidate were being threatened by what he described as a flawed and unlawful process. He alleged that the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, which he described as an “unrecognised body”, was exerting influence over the nomination procedure in violation of Ogun State chieftaincy laws.

Central to his claim is the argument that due process was not followed, particularly the requirement that the Ijebu-Ode Local Government formally publish the names of the 13 recognised kingmakers before any selection exercise commences. Ayinde maintained that the failure to comply with this step rendered the process vulnerable to legal challenge.

The suit was filed against the backdrop of the vacancy created by the death of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona in July, at the age of 91, after a reign of more than six decades. Ayinde had formally indicated interest in the throne earlier in December, a move that sparked public debate over his lineage and eligibility. He has argued that the late Awujale would not have conferred on him the title of Olori Omo-Oba if he were not of recognised royal descent.

Within days of the court action, the Ogun State Government announced the cancellation of the ongoing selection process. The Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, confirmed that the government directed a restart after identifying procedural errors that could lead to litigation.

“The government wants us to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law regarding the installation of the Awujale,” Yusuf said. “The earlier letter, which gave the ruling house 14 days to submit candidates, has been withdrawn. We are going to begin the process afresh.”

A senior state government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the intervention was aimed at correcting how the process was initiated by the local government. “It was about ensuring that the right thing is done in accordance with the law,” the official said, adding that the meeting was convened to prevent “unnecessary litigation”.

The Fidipote Ruling House, historically associated with KWAM 1, has also formally written to the local government and the state, claiming entitlement to present candidates after the Fusengbuwa family allegedly failed to meet the statutory deadline. In its letter, the Fidipote family stated, “The said statutory period of fourteen days lapsed on 16th December, 2025, without the submission of any candidate(s) by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House. By virtue of Section 16(1)(c) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021, where the ruling house first entitled fails to submit candidate(s) within the prescribed time, the next ruling house entitled under the order of rotation becomes legally entitled to present candidate(s).”