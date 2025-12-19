BAECC halts Benin–Asaba expressway works for holiday season

The Benin–Asaba Expressway Concession Company (BAECC) has announced a temporary cessation of major construction activities along the Benin–Asaba Expressway, scheduled to begin on 21st December 2025, with full operations set to resume on 5th January 2026.

The company explained that the pause is part of an operational plan aimed at allowing construction personnel to spend the festive season with their families, while maintaining essential oversight along the corridor.

While core construction will be suspended, BAECC confirmed that critical support services, including security, traffic management, and monitored delivery of materials, will continue to operate throughout the period to ensure the expressway remains safe and navigable.

Commenting on the development, BAECC’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Edafe Shingle, said, “This short construction break is important for the wellbeing of our workforce, but our commitment to the public remains unchanged. Security teams, traffic controllers, and essential personnel will remain on duty throughout the period to ensure smooth movement for motorists. We appreciate the cooperation of road users and look forward to resuming full construction activities immediately after the holidays.”

BAECC further emphasised its commitment to transparent communication with host communities and road users, stating that updates on corridor activities would continue to be issued through official channels.

The company also extended festive greetings to road users, urging them to observe traffic rules and cooperate with officials during the holiday period, noting that the resumption of full construction activities would commence promptly on 5th January 2026.