Company unveils seasonal safety offerings for safer travels

Amid rising security challenges across the country, coupled with high volume of human and vehicular movements during the festive period, Halogen Group, a security and risk-management company, has unveiled its December seasonal offerings now available with discount promos of up to 15 per cent to help Nigerians travel and celebrate safely throughout the festive season.

With millions of people on the move for concerts, family gatherings, religious activities, and year-end celebrations, the packages provide accessible, reliable, and professional security solutions designed to ensure peace of mind during one of the busiest periods of the year.

“As part of its Secure Movement Services, Halogen is offering professional security-trained drivers, equipped with defensive driving skills, threat-awareness training, and rigorous vetting to ensure safe and secure passenger movement. These drivers are ideal for families, executives, religious groups, and VIP delegations seeking a trusted mobility solution during peak travel season,” the company said in statement.

Halogen’s Secure Movement Services also include vetted vehicles, route-risk mapping, and real-time tracking, ensuring that every trip, whether intra- or inter-state, is supported by strong protective intelligence and safety oversight.

The company also disclosed that it is offering Professional Event Security Services for concerts, praise nights, corporate events, and social gatherings. Trained personnel manage access control, crowd coordination, backstage areas, and incident response, allowing event organisers and guests to focus on enjoying the festivities.

Even with the discounts, the company aims to make security more accessible while delivering the same high standards of professionalism and reliability.