Edo Assembly withdraws 324 employment letters

The Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission has cancelled the earlier employment offer to 324 personnel.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the commission, Ezehi Igbas and Mrs Isoken Nehi-Olotu, respectively, the employment letters issued to the 324 affected persons were declared null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

Related News

The statement said that the issuance of employment letters to the affected persons was unauthorised, illegal, and unlawful.

The statement reads: “The Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission hereby tenders an unreserved apology to all recipients of the unauthorised and unlawful employment letters and deeply regrets all inconveniences caused to all persons affected by its actions.”