Expert tasks traders, others with innovation in forex market

A financial expert, Victor Ufot, has urged traders, partners, and financial stakeholders across the federation to embrace innovation as a key driver for transforming the country’s trading and foreign exchange ecosystem.

Ufot made the call at Tentrade Africa’s Ibadan Edition Partnership Conference.

Themed “Empowering Partnership and Expanding Collaborations,” the event brought together industry leaders, seasoned traders, and emerging participants to explore new pathways for collaboration, skill development, and wealth creation in the rapidly evolving forex market.



The Managing Director of Tentrade Africa stated that generating and controlling wealth is crucial to addressing Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

He noted that the conference was not just to teach forex trading techniques, but also to expose traders to the vast financial opportunities available in the global market.

He urged Africa not to overlook its potential as a new economic frontier.

Highlighting Tentrade Africa’s broader role, Ufot described the organisation as “a regulated movement” that offers efficient services and supports traders in building long-term, purpose-driven careers. He also stressed the importance of selling as a core entrepreneurial skill.

The conference was opened by Tentrade Africa’s Head of Education, Martins Chuks, who called the gathering “a launch pad for new ideas and bigger partnerships that will reshape the forex industry in Ibadan.”

He urged participants to adopt innovation-driven strategies that would reposition the city as a major trading hub.