Firms to expand renewable-energy deployment

PowerChina Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Company (POWERCHINA JEPCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petrok Engineering Services Limited to explore the deployment of renewable-energy and storage technologies across high-consumption industries in Nigeria.

The agreement, sealed during the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference in Lagos, comes amid rising electricity costs, worsening grid reliability and mounting pressure on industries to cut emissions. Power outages continue to disrupt banking operations, oil and gas production and critical services such as healthcare and education, prompting companies to seek alternatives to diesel-based generation.

Under the arrangement, POWERCHINA JEPCC is expected to provide technical support and engineering expertise, while Petrok will handle local project execution. The partnership targets commercial and industrial solar systems, mini-grids and utility-scale renewable installations, particularly in facilities where energy demand is heavy and downtime is costly.

Global Director, PowerChina I²-ESS, Sammi Zhou, said the firm is expanding into African markets and is seeking partners to support the shift from generator-dependent infrastructure.

She noted concerns around the quality of renewable equipment entering Nigeria, adding that standardisation and regulation remain weak points in the sector.

“The focus is on converting conventional generator systems into solar-based alternatives,” Zhou said, adding that local manufacturing may be considered in the long term if demand and regulatory clarity improve.

Petrok’s Managing Director, Mr Osarumen Okojie, said the company’s decision to venture into renewables reflects the increasing operational cost of fossil-fuel reliance and global pressure on emissions from exploration and production firms.

He disclosed that Petrok is prioritising the oil and gas and banking sectors due to their high exposure to power disruption and cost volatility, warning that continued dependence on diesel may undermine competitiveness.