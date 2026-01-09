Foundation fetes Ajekunle residents during community outreach

A non-governmental organisation, PanAfrican Capital Foundation (PAC Foundation) recently carried out its 2025 end-of-year community outreach with free medical services and food stuffs to positively impact underserved residents of Ajegunle, Lagos.

The outreach, held in December 2025, was designed to provide timely relief and essential healthcare support during the festive season. As part of the initiative, 200 bags of food items were distributed to 200 households, while 100 members of the community benefited from free medical screening and consultations, addressing critical needs around food security and preventive healthcare.

Speaking on the initiative, Executive Secretary PAC Foundation, Omolola Ojo, reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to social impact.

“At PAC Foundation, we believe that sustainable development begins with meeting immediate human needs. This outreach reflects our commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, especially during periods of heightened economic pressure. Beyond the numbers, our goal is to restore dignity, promote wellbeing, and remind people that they are seen and supported,” Ojo said.

The medical outreach, delivered in partnership with Sage Diagnostics, included basic health checks and medical consultations aimed at encouraging early detection and healthy living practices.

Programmes and Evaluation Manager, Oluwayomi Tobi-Ayegun, said the intervention was intentionally structured to deliver both short-term relief and long-term value.

Tobi-Ayegun said: “By combining food support with medical services, we addressed two critical challenges faced by low-income households—nutrition and access to healthcare. The strong turnout and engagement from community members further emphasise the importance of taking such interventions directly to the people who need them most.”

Community leaders also commended the Foundation for its thoughtful approach and meaningful engagement. A member of the community leadership team expressed appreciation for the outreach.

“This initiative has brought real relief to our people, especially at a time when many families are struggling. The medical support and food distribution were well-organised and impactful. We are grateful to PAC Foundation for remembering our community and investing in our wellbeing.”

The outreach forms part of PAC Foundation’s broader mission to improve quality of life in underserved communities through targeted health, education, and social welfare interventions. The Foundation remains committed to deepening its community engagements and expanding its impact across Nigeria.