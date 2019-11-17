 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter WhatsApp
Breaking News: INEC declares APC's David Lyon as winner of Bayelsa poll
National  

INEC declares Kogi West senatorial election inconclusive

By Timileyin Omilana
17 November 2019   |   11:02 pm

Related

Bayelsa: APC leads PDP in three out of five LGAs collated
1 day ago  Nigeria
Dino Melaye rejects Senatorial election results
1 day ago  Nigeria
Kogi: PDP's Wada dissatisfied, to appeal election result at tribunal
1 day ago  Nigeria

Senator Dino Melaye casts his vote during the Kogi West senatorial election on Saturday, November 16, 2019. PHOTO: TWITTER/DINO MELAYE

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the Kogi West senatorial district election inconclusive.

The returning officer for the election Professor Olayinde Lawal said the margin between the two leading candidates in the election – Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress and People’s Democratic Party’s Dino Melaye – is lower than the total number of votes cancelled.

Adeyemi, currently in the lead, polled 80,118 votes while Senator Melaye got 59,548 votes. Adeyemi won in six out of the seven local government areas in the district.

Voting was cancelled in 53 polling units in 20 registration areas in the senatorial district. A total of 43,127 registered voters were affected by the cancellation.

That number is greater than 20,570, which is the margin between Adeyemi and Melaye.

INEC is yet to announce the date for the rerun election in the PUs where voting was cancelled.

Kabba/Bunu LGA
APC-15,037
PDP-8,974

Ijumu LGA
APC-11,627
PDP-7,647

Kogi/Koton Karfe LGA
APC-14,168
PDP-9,786

Mapo/Muro LGA
APC-4,874
PDP-3,704

Yagba East LGA
APC-6,683
PDP-7,745

Yagba West LGA
APC-7,941
PDP-8,980

Lokoja LGA
APC-19,788
PDP-12,712


Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421

No comments yet