Lagos Country Club seeks partnership with The Guardian to expand

LAGOS Country Club (LCC) has solicited a strategic partnership with The Guardian to strengthen its visibility, expand influence and build new alliances that align with the club’s heritage as a premier family recreational institution.

President of the Club, Seyi Adewunmi, sought partnership yesterday when he led a delegation of the 76-year-old club on a courtesy visit to The Guardian headquarters in Lagos to explore areas of collaboration and outline the club’s growing activities, evolving membership profile, corporate social responsibility initiatives, and business forum.

Adewunmi, who lauded The Guardian’s important role in national development and its decades-long commitment to truth, balanced reporting and public enlightenment, further described the newspaper as a vital institution whose journalism mirrors the courage and sacrifice of military service.

“You give balanced reporting at every point in time. You go far and beyond to bring truth to the populace. Anytime we see journalists, we equate you with military personnel who put themselves on the line so that people can be informed and educated,” he told The Guardian editorial team.

He described the Club as one of Nigeria’s oldest and most prestigious recreational institutions, established to outlive generations with over 2,000 active members, adding that, unlike nightclubs or exclusive lifestyle lounges, the Club operates as a family-focused recreational centre that promotes health, networking, and social cohesion.

He said the club members use the facility daily across its 10 sports sections, adding that the club has a structured Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme through which it pays school fees for children of deceased members and supports nearby schools by rewarding teachers and students.

Adewunmi, however, announced that the club is preparing for a series of high-profile events, including new members’ induction on November 30, expected to draw about 1,000 people; elders’ night, featuring star table tennis players: Quadri Aruna and Bode Abiodun, and a celebration for members aged 70 and above.